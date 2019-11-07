

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based home builder Persimmon Plc. (PSN.L) said Thursday that trading over the summer weeks was in line with its expectations, with the Group seeing the usual pick-up in customer activity while moving into the autumn season.



The company noted that consumer confidence has remained resilient despite the continued uncertainties around the timing and nature of the UK's withdrawal from the EU and the broader challenges surrounding the UK economy.



In order to support its customer care improvement plans, the company continues to restrict the release of new homes for sale in higher demand areas until construction reaches the appropriate advanced stage, both on selected new sites and, in some cases, on existing sites.



As expected by the company, this has reduced the number of sales reservations that earlier release would have delivered and resulted in the Group having about 5 percent lower average active sales outlets year on year, at about 350 sites.



Persimmon noted that trading has continued to be resilient through the second half of the year, with the Group's average weekly private sales reservation rate per site of about 0.67 being in line with last year.



The company said it is now fully sold up for the current year and has about 950 million pounds of forward sales reserved beyond 2019, compared to 987 million pounds in 2018.



