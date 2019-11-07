Limitless Earth Plc - Change of Registered Office
7 November 2019
LIMITLESS EARTH PLC
("Limitless" or the "Company")
Change of Registered Office
Limitless Earth plc, an AIM quoted investing company, announces that it has changed its registered office to Suite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant, Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB.
|Limitless Earth plc
Guido Contesso
|+44 7780 700 091
www.limitlessearthplc.com
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jo Turner/Tony Rawlinson
|+44 20 7213 0880
www.cairnfin.com
|Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Broker
Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow
|+44 20 7469 0930
www.pcorpfin.com
About Limitless Earth plc
Limitless Earth plc is a proactive investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.