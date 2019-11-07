

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RSA Insurance Group Plc.(RSANY.PK, RSA.L, RSA) reported net written premiums of 4.865 billion pounds were flat in the first-nine months of 2019 compared to last year and broadly in line with its plans.



Operating profit for the first nine months was up, both including and excluding exit portfolios, with an improved combined ratio and slightly lower investment income.



Stephen Hester, RSA Group Chief Executive, said 'RSA's results to end September are strong, and consistent with our plans for the period. Current year underwriting results have sharply improved, with all our regional businesses contributing. There is lots more to do - not least to finish 2019 well, with momentum into next year.'



