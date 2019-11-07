CENKOS SECURITIES

Cenkos has a record of successful fund-raising for clients and maintaining annual profitability since its inception in 2005. This reflects its focus on client outcomes, a well-established network of business relationships and flexibility in its cost base. Its client relationships should stand it in good stead when market conditions become more favourable. In the meantime, the company's strong balance sheet, with substantial capital headroom, provides reassurance and Cenkos would not need to attain earlier levels of return on equity to warrant a materially higher valuation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...