Applied Systems Adds First Underwriting to Personal Lines eTrading Panel

Brighton, UK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems, this year's Best Broker Software Management House by Insurance Times, today announced that it has added First Underwriting to its Personal Lines panel to extend access to the insurer's Motor and Home products via integrated eTrading in Applied TAM and Applied Epic. By expanding its Personal Lines panel with the addition of First Underwriting, Applied continues to offer greater access to insurers, enabling brokers to provide a premier customer experience.

"Demand from brokers for more access to products via eTrading is at its highest, and we are committed to bringing our products to more brokers so they can better serve their customers," said Mark Bacon, Managing Director, First Underwriting. "We are excited to offer our Motor and Home products via the Applied panel, enabling our customers to drive greater profitability through access to our schemes."

Integrated eTrading is available via the industry's leading management systems, including:

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance brokers to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing marketplace. Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a business to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting and policy administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. The application offers a comprehensive view of customer and prospect information and internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed decisions about their business and capitalise quickly on new opportunities. Applied Epic's scalable software architecture provides brokers who have multiple global locations with the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied TAM provides brokers the ability to automate daily operational processes, effectively manage customer policy information and seamlessly connect with insurers and policyholders. Through an automated and easy-to-navigate interface, Applied TAM offers greater visibility into customers and day-to-day business operations to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, decrease errors and omission risk, provide a seamless employee onboarding and training experience, and better respond to customer needs.

"The core of a broker's business is providing the right advice to their customers, while providing frictionless customer service," said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. "By adding First Underwriting to the Applied Personal Lines panel, we are providing brokers with greater choice to deliver the most effective advice and protection to their customers."

