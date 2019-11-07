Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Xetra
07.11.19
10:48 Uhr
49,405 Euro
+0,110
+0,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,445
49,465
11:04
49,445
49,450
11:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DERWENT LONDON
DERWENT LONDON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DERWENT LONDON PLC40,460+0,95 %
TOTAL SA49,405+0,22 %