

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London PLC (DLN.L) reported that its total lettings year to date totaled 33.5 million pounds, on 486,600 sq ft. These were on average 7.0 percent above December 2018 ERV.



EPRA vacancy rate declined to 0.6 percent from 1.8 percent in December 2018.



The company's net debt fell from 1.003 billion pounds in June 2019 to 937.0 million pounds at 30 September 2019, the decrease due mainly to the sale proceeds from The Buckley Building EC1.



On 31 October 2019, Derwent London announced the extension of its main 450 million pounds revolving bank facility to October 2024, increasing the weighted average maturity of facilities by 11 months.



The facility incorporates a 'green' tranche of 300 million pounds to be drawn in accordance with the company's newly published Green Finance Framework.



