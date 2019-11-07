

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc. (SNR.L), in its trading update for the ten months ended October 2019, said that its performance in 2019 will be broadly in line with its expectations.



The company said it is implementing a restructuring programme across the Group, which includes aligning direct headcount to match capacity to sales demand profile, and further efficiency improvements resulting in overhead cost reductions.



The company will transfer major work packages to South East Asia, and close Senior Aerospace AMT's South Carolina facility by early 2020.



The company expects total exceptional restructuring charge of around 20 million pounds, with a significant portion coming from headcount reductions. The cash cost of this is about 15 million pounds, of which 6 million pounds is expected to be incurred in 2019 and will be financed by improvements in operating cashflow. The balance of the cash cost is expected to be incurred in 2020.



The Group said it has continued with its 'prune to grow' activities and recently disposed of two more non-core businesses, in addition to Senior Flexonics Blois which was disposed of at the start of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX