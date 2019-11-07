CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Amended Voting Results 2019 AGM

Charles Taylor plc (the Company)

Amended Voting Results 2019 AGM - Remuneration Report and Policy

On 8thMay 2019 the Company announced the results of the votes cast at the Annual General Meeting, including the two resolutions concerning remuneration, each of which was reported as receiving c.78% support. Following the low level of support the Company was entered on the Investment Association Public Register.

After commencing a consultation with shareholders, the Company has been advised by a major shareholder that its vote was cast incorrectly by its appointed voting agent as "against" rather than as intended "for".

The Company therefore wishes to update the market of the corrected voting results adjusting for the error.

For

(As amended) Against

(As amended) Discretion Total Votes Cast Res Description Votes % Votes Votes % Votes Votes % Votes 2 REM REPORT 46,026,351 91.28 4,379,810 8.69% 14,537 0.03 50,420,698 3 REM POLICY 46,272,669 91.32 4,381,168 8.65% 14,537 0.03 50,668,374

The Company understands that the Investment Association will acknowledge the corrected result and remove Charles Taylor plc from the Public Register.

Charles Taylor will continue to engage with shareholders and its wider stakeholder group on all matters of governance.

For further information please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary - 0207 680 5666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

07 November 2019

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.