

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group Plc. (HFD.L) reported that its profit before tax for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2019 declined to 27.5 million pounds from last year's 28.2 million pounds.



Underlying profit before Tax pre-IFRS 16 was 25.9 million pounds, in line with expectations and 4.6 million pounds less than lastyear, reflecting gross margin improvements and well controlled costs partially mitigating the impact of the sales shortfall.



Underlying basic earnings per share pre-IFRS 16 were 10.4 pence, down from 12.4 pence last year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders was 21.9 million pounds, down from 22.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Group revenue of 582.7 million pounds reflected a like-for-like decline of 2.4%, with all areas of the Group in sales growth outside of Retail motoring.



Group revenue were 582.7 million pounds, was down 2.9% and comprised Retail revenue of 500.0 million pounds and Autocentres revenue of 82.7 million pounds.



The Group reconfirmedits guidance on fiscal year 2020 Underlying Profit Before Tax (pre-IFRS 16), on a 52-week basis, to be within the range of 50 million pounds to 55 million pounds.



Separately, Halfords Group announced the acquisition of McConechy's Tyre Service Limited, The acquired business comprises of 60 sites and 100 vans across Scotland and the North of England, providing tyre fitting and vehicle servicing, maintenance and repair for both retail and commercial vehicles.



McConechy's employs over 330 skilled colleagues, providing in garage services alongside a 24-hour breakdown service for commercial customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX