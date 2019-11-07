Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 248.0127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 970413 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 27713 EQS News ID: 907107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)