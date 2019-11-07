Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12700538 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 27728 EQS News ID: 907137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)