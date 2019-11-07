Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.5617 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 750293 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 27746 EQS News ID: 907173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)