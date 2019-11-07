Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.0493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2280500 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 27811 EQS News ID: 907303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

