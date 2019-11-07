Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJP LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1519.4281 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35556689 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 27839 EQS News ID: 907361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2019 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)