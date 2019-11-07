Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 88.169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5276520 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 27852 EQS News ID: 907387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2019 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)