Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.0878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106976 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 27854 EQS News ID: 907391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2019 05:19 ET (10:19 GMT)