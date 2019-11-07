Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4064300 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 27882 EQS News ID: 907447 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:20 ET (10:20 GMT)