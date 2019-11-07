Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.4548 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5972999 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 27858 EQS News ID: 907399 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:22 ET (10:22 GMT)