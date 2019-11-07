Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.9999 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 177962 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 27821 EQS News ID: 907323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

