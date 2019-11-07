Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.0622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2623001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 27798 EQS News ID: 907277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2019 05:25 ET (10:25 GMT)