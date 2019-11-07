Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.5722 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14161000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 27786 EQS News ID: 907253 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:26 ET (10:26 GMT)