Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2019 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.0305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 119693 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 27774 EQS News ID: 907229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 07, 2019 05:26 ET (10:26 GMT)