

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $353 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $3.17 billion from $3.40 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $353 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX