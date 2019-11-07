

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Thursday, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) established adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.35 to $9.60 per share, up 14 to 17 percent over prior year adjusted earnings.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.37 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2020 now is expected to be in the range of $4 billion to $4.5 billion, including the expected spending for the Jazan gas and power project.



Further, the company established a first-quarter adjusted earnings forecast in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share, up 10 to 13 percent over the fiscal 2019 first quarter adjusted earnings. Analysts expect earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter.



