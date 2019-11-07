Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Worth $81.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market by Type (Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers, PCB Laminates), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market is estimated at USD 56.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107930161

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market"105 - Tables 44 - Figures 148 - Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-chemicals-market-107930161.html

Increasing demand from the microelectronics and chip manufacturing industries globally is expected to drive the market.

"Silicon wafers segment is estimated to be the largest type of electronic chemicals and materials."

Silicon wafers are a thin slice of semiconductor, which is made out of crystalline silicon and is a key component in the fabrication of integrated circuits and serve as a substrate for the microelectronics devices. The primary use of silicon wafer is in integrated circuits, which are the basic building block of any electronic devices, such as computers and smartphones. Other applications include tire pressure systems and solar cells. The silicon wafers market is expected to grow in tandem with the growth of the integrated circuits and solar markets during the forecast period.

"Semiconductor application segment of the electronic chemicals and materials market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Any semiconductor device contains integrated circuits (ICs) and printed board circuit (PCB). ICs are an assembly of electronic components that are fabricated as a single unit, which includes actives devices and passive devices, such as transistors and capacitors along with their interconnections, which are built on a thin substrate of silicon material. The final circuit formed is termed as chip. A printed circuit board is a circuit where all the components are contained within a mechanical structure. It is built by alternating layer of conductive polymer along with layers of non-conductive insulation material.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107930161

"APAC accounts for the largest share in terms of the value of the electronic chemicals and materials market."

APAC is the largest semiconductors market due to an increasing proportion of Chinese semiconductor products it's the memory chip market in China, which generated most of the revenue of the semiconductor industry in the region.

The leading players in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market are Linde plc (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals (US), DowDuPont (US), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF AG (Germany), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Solvay A.G. (Belgium), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Covestro (France), and Songwon (South Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=107930161

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market by Application (Petrochemicals, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceutical) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022

Photoresist Market by Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion, ArF Dry, KrF, I-Line, G-Line), Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-Reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-chemicals-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-chemicals-materials.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg