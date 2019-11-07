

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) reported that its IFRS loss for the third quarter was $7.2 million or 4.2 cents per ADS, compared to IFRS profit of $0.9 million, or 0.5 cents per ADS, a year ago.



Third quarter non-IFRS loss was $6.9 million, or 4.0 cents per diluted ADS, compared to non-IFRS profit of $4.5 million, or 2.6 cents per diluted ADS the same period last year. Quarterly net revenues were $164.3 million, a decrease of 12.8% year-over-year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share and revenues of $158.63 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue to be around flat Sequentially.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX