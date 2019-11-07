

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate eased marginally in August, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 16.7 percent in August from 16.9 percent in July. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 18.9 percent.



The number of unemployed persons fell by 110,162 persons from the previous year in August and decreased by 9,932 persons from a month ago.



At the same time, the number of employed persons rose by 69,892 persons from a year earlier and by 10,386 persons from the previous month.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, declined to 33.1 percent in August from 37.6 percent a year ago.



