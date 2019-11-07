International top-level speakers and panelists

The countdown is on for DxPx Conference, which will start on November 18, 2019 in Dusseldorf, Germany, at Maritim Airport Hotel. The conference program features a range of cutting-edge panel discussions with international top-level participants. DxPx Conference is the world's first international partnering conference specifically created for the diagnostics and research tool industry. The event targets established companies, start-ups and investors and is organized in tandem with MEDICA to also attract participants from Asia and the U.S.

Panel topics include cost replacement strategies for new diagnostics and research tool procedures, benefits of multinational partnerships in the creation of new companies, and insights into how point-of-care-diagnostics may eventually replace central laboratories.

Panels will host representatives of venture capital funds, banks, health insurance companies, as well as diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. "When we designed a conference dedicated specifically to diagnostics and research tools we were hoping that this would meet with a strong interest in the market. However, we are overwhelmed by the eager participation of so many renowned international speakers and panelists", says Dr. Mirko Stange, DxPx' initiator.

More than 25 top-level speakers have confirmed their participation. Podiums will be headed for example by:

Sascha Alilovic, Partner SHS Capital

Babette Güldenpfennig, Head of Global Licensing Roche Diagnostics

Christoph Hegersberger, VP R&D Thermo Fisher Scientific

Daniel Nothelfer, VP Business Development Danaher

Dr. Anne Postulka, Senior Director, Medical Economic Value Cepheid

Michael Rossbach, Head of Technology Scouting Eppendorf AG

"Attendees do not only have the option to participate in these panels, they can also arrange for 20 minute one-to-one-meetings with potential business partners or investors well before the beginning of the fair. This creates major added value to their MEDICA visit", explains Dr. Mirko Stange. "For our first DxPx we have already signed on more than 300 registrations from decision makers, investors, and founders in over 20 countries."

DxPx Conference sponsors are the world's biggest medical trade fair MEDICA, Roche Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare's Bioscientia, business intelligence provider Research Analytica, Pillar Biosciences, Aescuvest, SHS Capital, Plug&Play, NRWBank, EIT Health, McDermott Will Emery, Brown Gibbons Lang Company, Medicover and Europe's leading start-up investor Hightech-Gründerfonds.

Journalistsare invited to attend by registering online using the voucher DxPx2019_Press_Partners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005486/en/

Contacts:

Wordstatt GmbH

Dagmar Metzger

Tel: +49-89-3577579-0

Email: info@wordstatt.de