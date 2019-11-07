

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.86 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $78.42 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.14 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.1% to $315.45 million from $394.97 million last year.



Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $41.14 Mln. vs. $59.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $315.45 Mln vs. $394.97 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX