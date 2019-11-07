Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
07.11.2019 | 13:01
(22 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 7

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 6 November 2019 were:

184.14p  Capital only
186.27p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 05th
November 2019, the Company has 78,799,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
21,562,261  which are held in treasury.

© 2019 PR Newswire