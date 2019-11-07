Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 06-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---