WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Strategic Education, Inc. (SEI) its board of directors has increased its regular annual dividend by 20 percent to $2.40 per share.



The board also declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2019.



