beqom, a cloud-based total compensation software provider, announced today that it has appointed a new Board of Directors member: Franck Cohen.

Mr. Cohen is an enterprise software executive with more than 30 years of global experience. He has immense knowledge of and an extensive background in cloud-based enterprise software, having spent the last 10 years as COO and later President at SAP. Currently Cohen sits on multiple company boards, including U.S.-based Antuit, Omada, Suse, and Trackunit.

"Joining beqom was an easy decision given the natural fit between my 30 years of enterprise software experience and the objectives beqom wants to achieve," said Cohen.

The appointment of Cohen was the result of a carefully planned search for a global enterprise software veteran to round out the current Board of Directors.

"We are honored to have such a well-respected industry titan joining our Board," commented beqom CEO Fabio Ronga. "Franck's impeccable reputation and proven capability to build performing product, sales, and marketing organizations will be extremely valuable to beqom as we continue to scale the company and increase our global footprint."

Cohen joins beqom's Board of Directors alongside existing minority shareholder Goldman Sachs. His addition to beqom's Board will help cement the company's position as a world-leading total compensation solution provider.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align and motivate employees and partners. The beqom Total Performance and Rewards platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all Performance and Compensation aspects such as Salary Review, Bonus, Long-Term Incentives, Commissions, Benefits, Non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance and Sales Performance. HR, Sales and Finance organizations leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization and… happiness among their people. beqom to make your people happy.

www.beqom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005388/en/

Contacts:

beqom

Katherine McCabe +1 571 310 6897 katherine.mccabe@beqom.com