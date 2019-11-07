Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Xetra
07.11.19
13:00 Uhr
121,56 Euro
-0,52
-0,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,68
121,70
13:16
121,70
121,72
13:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAP
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAP SE121,56-0,43 %