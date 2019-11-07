Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
07.11.2019 | 13:07
(38 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 7

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 6 November 2019 were:

402.28p  Capital only (undiluted)
402.28p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
402.35p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD
402.35p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on 1st November 2019,
the Company now has 84,414,001Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,914,937
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

© 2019 PR Newswire