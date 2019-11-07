

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Noble Energy Inc (NBL) released a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $17 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noble Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$47 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.12 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Noble Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): -$47 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.10 vs. $0,27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



