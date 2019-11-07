

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $250.9 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $205.1 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $755.4 million from $698.8 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $250.9 Mln. vs. $205.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q3): $755.4 Mln vs. $698.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.24 - $2.30



