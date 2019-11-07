Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858352 ISIN: US6708371033 Ticker-Symbol: OG5 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
08:00 Uhr
38,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OGE ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OGE ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,600
38,800
13:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OGE ENERGY
OGE ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OGE ENERGY CORP38,6000,00 %