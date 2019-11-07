Global Payments Market Size is Expected to Reach 2 Trillion US$ by the end of 2025, With a CAGR of 7.83% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL PAYMENTS MARKET OVERVIEW

The prominence of payments has undeniably increased in the global financial services scheme over the years.

Mobile online payments market based on NFC are rapidly increasing and provide good potential for growth in both developed and developing countries. The rise is driven by increasing competition between payment card issuers, mobile operators and manufacturers of smartphones such as Apple and Samsung.

The exciting development, in reality, belies a sector amid a significant disturbance in which fresh and reworked business models pose competitive threats. To guarantee their place in the value chain, even established companies in this robust industry may need to consider short-term conversion. On the other hand the per-transaction income metrics are under intense pressure; luckily, transaction growth fundamentals are healthy, generating possibilities for redesigning back-office procedures to continue delivering impressive scale margins despite changing dynamics

The report covers in-depth about four key segments, namely, Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End-Use/application Segment, And Geography Segment.

View Full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1F198

Get Free Sample Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1F198/Global_Payments_Market

REGION WISE PAYMENTS MARKET ANALYSIS & TRENDS

As has been the case for several years, global payment market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The area now accounts for almost half of global payments revenue at more than $900 billion , compared to less than a quarter just six years ago.

region. The area now accounts for almost half of global payments revenue at more than , compared to less than a quarter just six years ago. EMEA payments market earnings were likewise close to flat, a trend that has persisted over the previous decade. Eastern European and African developing nations have achieved elevated single-digit development, compensating for nominal decreases in Western Europe . Fee sales were the primary growth factor, while a constant low-interest-rate atmosphere- which sometimes reaches adverse concentrations- is an impetus to development.

. Fee sales were the primary growth factor, while a constant low-interest-rate atmosphere- which sometimes reaches adverse concentrations- is an impetus to development. The payments market in Latin America has been the fastest-growing industry. While several Latin American nations continued to generate double-digit development in 2017, the payment market in Brazil-the dominant income engine in the region-was hampered by regulatory intervention aimed at loan card prices.

has been the fastest-growing industry. While several Latin American nations continued to generate double-digit development in 2017, the payment market in Brazil-the dominant income engine in the region-was hampered by regulatory intervention aimed at loan card prices. North America has become the first region to perform more than half of its payment transactions electronically. It brings other areas on this dimension far and away at 450 electronic transactions per capita per year.

has become the first region to perform more than half of its payment transactions electronically. It brings other areas on this dimension far and away at 450 electronic transactions per capita per year. European nations such as Sweden and Norway execute no more than 20% of their money transactions while producing 520 per capita non-cash transactions per year.

Inquire for Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-1F198/Global_Payments_Market

SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION

The global payments market has been classified into three sections based on type, region and

Segments In Global Payments Market Based On Type

Credit Transfer

Direct Debit

Check Payment

Cash Deposit

Segments In Global Payments Market Based On Application

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Others

LIST OF TOP COMPANIES IN THE PAYMENTS MARKET

In the global payments industry, the competitive rivalry is mild, as a decent amount of players prevail. Despite several companies being studied in the industry, companies are needed to continue to innovate their goods to achieve a viable competitive advantage over their competitors and provide product differentiation.

PayPal

FIS

Bank Of America

Industry And Commercial Bank Of China

Citibank

JPMorgan Chase

Wells Fargo & Company

& Company Capital One

ACI Worldwide

MasterCard

Fiserv

Square

Visa

Apple

Alipay

American Express

Amazon Payments

Samsung Electronics

Others

Inquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Othe-1F198/global-payments

WHAT THE REPORT HAS TO OFFER

The report offers essential statistics on the payments market status and is a useful source of market intelligence for industry-interested businesses and people. The report further estimates market trends in the payments sector in 2019-2024. Upstream raw materials analysis, downstream demand, and present market dynamics are also conducted.

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES OF THIS REPORT ARE:

To analyze global Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payments development in United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1F198

IN THIS STUDY, THE YEARS CONSIDERED TO ESTIMATE THE MARKET SIZE OF PAYMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

VIEW REPORTS RELATED TO PAYMENTS MARKET:

Digital Payment Systems Market in India:

"Digital Payment Systems Market in India" market will witness a CAGR of 58.90% during the forecast period FY2017-FY2023

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/INFO-Othe-324/digital-payment-systems-market

Payment Gateways Market:

In 2018, the Global Payment Gateways market size was 2490200 million US$ and it is expected to reach9060000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019-2025.

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-G220/global-payment-gateways

Online Payment System Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-14H517/global-online-payment-system

Payments Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-2Q673/payments

Banks and Payments Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-39Y941/global-banks-and-payments

Lending And Payments Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-32J304/global-lending-and-payments

Payment as a Service Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34A199/global-payment-as-a-service

Payment Security Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-36M251/global-payment-security

Digital Payment Solutions Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-37N353/global-digital-payment-solutions

About Us : Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(315)215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website https://reports.valuates.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg