voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced a new research and development partnership with Creavis- the strategic innovation unit of Evonik Industries, to develop new material systems for series production of plastic components using 3D printing.

News Highlights

The R&D partnership with Evonik is centered around the series production of plastic components via binder jetting 3D printing

In addition, new technology will be presented by Evonik and voxeljet for the first time at the formnext trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany from November 19 to 22, 2019

Evonik and voxeljet have a long-standing partnership, particularly in the development of polymer powders for voxeljet's binder jetting processes. The two companies have decided to intensify their cooperation to expand the portfolio of material systems for 3D printing of plastic parts.

"In Evonik, we have found an excellent partner who provides us with customized material systems for our 3D printing technology. This research collaboration is intended to enhance our efforts in the 3D printing of polymers for series production," says Dr. Ingo Ederer, CEO and founder of voxeljet.

The R&D partnership combines Evonik's many years of experience in polymer powders for additive manufacturing technologies with voxeljet's 20 years of expertise in industrial 3D printing.

"voxeljet is one of the leading manufacturers of large-format, high-speed 3D printers. Together, we aim to develop new powder-binder systems which will allow the 3D printing of polymer components with industrial utility," says Prof. Dr. Stefan Buchholz, Managing Director of Evonik Creavis GmbH.

Evonik will provide insights into their research work on binder jetting developments for additive manufacturing at the formnext show, the international exhibition and conference on the next generation of manufacturing technologies in Frankfurt, Germany Hall 12.1, Booth C71, from November 19 to 22, 2019.

voxeljet is presenting a prototype of its new 3D printer VX1000 HSS for series production of functional plastic parts at this year's formnext trade show, Hall 12.1, Booth E59 from November 19 to 22, 2019. The new High Speed Sintering (HSS) printer has an effective build volume of 248 liters, which is believed to be six times more than the largest printer of its competitors, which are also using a printhead based 3D printing technology. Once available, this new 3D printer can be used in the mass-production of functional plastic parts for sports equipment, consumer good, automotive, electronics and similar end markets.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations. For more information, visit www.evonik.com.

About voxeljet

voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) is a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company has longstanding relationships with blue chip customers like BMW, Daimler, VW and others. voxeljet was founded 1999 as a spinoff from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard. Meanwhile, voxeljet employs more than 300 people and 3D prints more than 100,000 parts per year in 3D parts production centers in Europe, the US and China. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. voxeljet provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to customers serving the automotive, aerospace, engineering, art and architecture, film and entertainment and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business prospects and the expected benefits from the collaboration between voxeljet and Evonik. Any statements that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''projects,'' ''plans,'' ''intends,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''aims,'' or other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control and that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those risks identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in voxeljet's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports voxeljet files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, voxeljet undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005042/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Johannes Pesch

Director, Investor Relations and Business Development

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

+49-821-7483-172