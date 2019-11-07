Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Kickdown-Beschleunigung mit dem Cannabis-Ferrari-Produkt zum Polo-Preis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 722713 ISIN: US5949724083 Ticker-Symbol: MIGA 
Frankfurt
07.11.19
08:02 Uhr
140,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,72 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,00
141,00
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSTRATEGY
MICROSTRATEGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSTRATEGY INC140,00+0,72 %