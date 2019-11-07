Leading Positions in Business Value, Business Benefits Numerous Other Criteria

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that 94% of survey respondents in The BI Survey 19, the industry's largest independent global survey of BI users, recommend MicroStrategy. Conducted by the Business Application Research Center (BARC),The BI Survey 19 ranked MicroStrategy first in self-service, visual analysis, and location intelligence among the large global enterprise BI platforms peer group. In addition, MicroStrategy was rated a leader in its peer groups for business value, business benefits, mobile BI, innovation, functionality, dashboards, query performance, and distribution of reports.

MicroStrategy highlights in The BI Survey 19 include:

4 top rankings and 22 leading positions across 3 different peer groups;

94% of survey respondents would recommend MicroStrategy;

97% of survey respondents rated MicroStrategy excellent, good or satisfactory for supporting ad hoc queries; and

Survey respondents overwhelmingly choose MicroStrategy to support large numbers of users and meet specific BI requirements.

"The findings tell us that MicroStrategy continues to lead the way in providing capabilities organizations need to build and deploy enterprise analytics applications that provide tremendous business value and business benefits," said Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO of BARC. "Since its founding, MicroStrategy has stayed focused on building an enterprise platform that is open, modern, and comprehensive, becoming a number one vendor in terms of data volume and one of the most highly-rated BI and analytics vendors in our annual survey."

"We appreciate these stellar ratings by end users and BARC analysts, which reflect MicroStrategy's success at building a modern, open platform that sets the standard for enterprise analytics, either on-premises or in the cloud," said Christian Hiller, Executive Vice President, Sales, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "Our top-rated platform, which includes HyperIntelligence, is paving the way for an instant-insights, zero-click culture -- one where employees can act on insights that can appear in the mobile apps, business applications, and devices they use every day."

The BI Survey 19 was conducted by BARCfrom March 2019 to June 2019. In total, 2,477 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 36 leading business intelligence tools across 34 different key performance indicators and highlights recommendations.

Scout24, BARC Best Practice 2018 Award Winner, Uses MicroStrategy to Support its Digital Transformation Efforts

MicroStrategy customer Scout24 is a leading operator of digital marketplaces for real estate and automobiles in Germany and other selected European countries. Scout24's data-driven transformation project, in which the MicroStrategy platform plays a pivotal role, was awarded the BARC Best Practice Award in late 2018. "Scout24 uses MicroStrategy to support data-driven culture, enabling our users to make decisions based on the data and predict the impact to core company KPIs. MicroStrategy fully supports us in our digital transformation efforts across the enterprise, including data literacy which is on everyone's mind. Thus far, half of our 1,500 EU-wide employees use and appreciate our cloud-based data analytics platform for its ease and flexibility," said Dr. Markus Schmidberger, Director of Data Technology at Scout24.

