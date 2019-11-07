Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight Hosts Webcast Discussion of New Horizontal Well Log Results and Frac Plans

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that management has recorded a technical walk through with consulting engineer Mike Zebrowski do discuss scientific data including well logs and plans to frac the recently drilled Cactus A35 1H lateral in the Company's Orogrande Basin Project.

The webcast of call recording will be available at the following link posted to the Company's website. Cactus 35A 1H Engineer Call

The recording will cover details regarding the previously announced Cactus A35 1H well which was drilled horizontally, extending from the vertical test well formerly drilled by Trail Mountain targeting deeper pay zones. The original casing set by Trail Mountain was an appropriate size for Torchlight to re-enter, cut a window and drill directionally into the proven Penn Section that the Company announced as a New Field Discovery earlier this year. The approach was selected to stimulate the entire dual porosity system and provide productive potential for both oil and gas present in the petrophysical analysis. The lateral was successfully drilled into the Penn Section and Torchlight is currently engineering the completion, which will be extensible to that employed on the A25 1H that produced high quantities of gas. The Company has posted data from the final drilling reports including horizontal section logs and that information may be viewed at https://www.torchlightenergy.com/media-center/presentations.

