BTIG Limitedannounced today that it has established a Fixed Income Credit division in London to service clients across EMEA. The new team of veteran sales and trading professionals mirrors BTIG's rapidly-expanding fixed income credit business unit in the U.S. market. The European Fixed Income Credit team will be tasked with broadening BTIG's credit capabilities across the continent.

The team is led by Michael Carley, Sr. Managing Director and Head of European Fixed Income Creditwho joined BTIG as a Managing Director within Fixed Income Credit in New York last year. Bobby Dziedziech CFA Director and Senior High-Yield and Distressed Trader, Laurent Jastrow Director and Senior Distressed Sales Trader and Sourcing Specialist Noah Postyn Director and Senior High-Yield Sales Trader and Amreetpal Summan Director and Senior Financials Traderhave also joined BTIG in London in the last few months to bolster the firm's ability to navigate the credit marketplace.

"We are excited to have hired several senior Fixed Income Credit sales and trading professionals in London, where we have already experienced significant traction for our fixed income credit products here," said Mr. Carley Sr "Building out the team in the region is important to our growth strategy as we seamlessly execute high yield, distressed debt, loans, bonds and trade claims for institutional investor clients. We are thrilled with the quality of the team we have recruited so far and expect a number of significant additions to our unit in the coming months."

Mr. Dziedziech, CFA joins BTIG from Jefferies, where he was Head of European High-Yield and Distressed Trading in London. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Partners and Tricadia Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dziedziech spent time at Lehman Brothers, where he was a High-Yield and Distressed Credit Analyst and Head of European High-Yield and Distressed Trading. He earned a BS in economics with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Dziedziech is also a CFA charterholder.

Mr. Jastrow joins BTIG from Blantyre Capital, where he focused on special situations and distressed debt. Previously, he held sales roles at SC Lowy and Yorvik Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Jastrow spent time within origination in Deutsche Bank's Global Distressed Products division. He earned a BA in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Postyn joins BTIG from Société Généralé, where he was a Director within High-Yield Sales. Previously, he held similar roles at ED&F Man Capital Markets and MF Global. While on the buy side, Mr. Postyn spent several years at JP Morgan Asset Management and Bear Stearns Asset Management. He earned a BA from Swarthmore College and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Mr. Summan joins BTIG from Goldenberg Hehmeyer, where he ran a Credit Opportunities proprietary trading book and oversaw the Fixed Income ETF Market Making desk. Previously, he held Senior Credit Trader roles at BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and RBS, specializing in subordinated financials and distressed debt. Mr. Summan earned an M.Sc. from Cass Business School and a B.Sc. in computer science from Royal Holloway.

"Expanding our Fixed Income Credit division into London further enhances our coverage across the global marketplace," said Anton LeRoy President of BTIG "By actively recruiting well-respected industry leaders, we are strengthening our product suite for industry participants who benefit from our client-focused business model."

BTIG's global fixed income credit platform focuses on sales, trading, sourcing and strategy for a diverse range of credit products including bonds, leveraged loans, trade claims, reorg. equity, special situations and high-yield, distressed, convertible and private securities.

"We are committed to substantially and strategically growing our offering across EMEA. Expanding our best-in-class, multi-asset agency execution platform is an important milestone for us in our quest to provide quality liquidity solutions for our global customer base," commented Christopher Rollins Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited "Building upon the success of our U.S. offering, we have now added a talented team of Fixed Income Credit professionals in London to join our established Institutional Equities team. We are excited to welcome them here and look forward to all of their future contributions."

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. To learn more about BTIG, visit https://www.btig.com/. Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

