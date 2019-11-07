Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present PrintRite3D Software with Materialise Control Platform (MCP) at Formnext 2019

Frankfurt, Germany Conference to Set the Stage for Additive Manufacturing Pioneer's Next-Generation Control Technology

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, will demonstrate the latest version of its proprietary PrintRite3D® Real-Time Melt Pool Analytics software platform in conjunction with Materialise NV (MTLS) at the Formnext 2019 conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 19-22.

The announcement comes as further validation of the New Mexico-based company's status as a pioneer in the category after its recent partnership with Materialise, one of the industry's most innovative developer of additive manufacturing software and printing solutions, to integrate the companies' technologies to enable maximal control on the production process.

At Formnext, the additive manufacturing category's premier global exhibition and conference event showcasing the next generation of intelligent industrial production, Sigma Labs' Chief Technology Officer Darren Beckett will present on "Integration of PrintRite3D Melt Pool Monitoring Software with Materialise's Machine Control Platform (MCP) for Advanced Process Control" at Materialise's booth in Hall 12.1, Booth C131.

Formnext 2019 - Materialise NV Booth

Date: Tuesday, November 19 - Friday, November 22, 2019

Time: All day Central European time

Location: Hall 12.1, Booth C131

Conference Map: Click here

Version 5.1 contains several enhancements and new features to further strengthen the usability and capabilities of the software to support the industrialization of additive manufacturing for serialized production. PrintRite3D's new features consist of the automated anomaly detection with "Z connectivity" which identifies thermal defects that propagate across multiple layers. The newest software update also features enhanced detail data trend analysis and customizable thresholding to enable automatic user alerts.

"As Sigma Labs continues to lead the additive manufacturing category in enabling the process to be a productive, economical, and efficient solution for a rapidly expanding set of industries, we're looking forward to joining our partner Materialise at Formnext to exhibit PrintRite3D's new capabilities and enhancements," said Beckett. "This is welcome affirmation of our partnership and of the opportunities to come as we focus on the innovations that position Sigma Labs at the forefront of the additive manufacturing industry today."

"By joining forces with Sigma Labs to integrate their inspection tool with our Materialise Control Platform, we respond to the growing need for more control and increased productivity as companies adopt and scale additive manufacturing," said Karel Brans, PhD, MSc, Sr. Director OEM Partnerships of Materialise NV. "We look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate this to the industry leaders at Formnext."

Formnext 2019 will bring together the global elite of additive manufacturing and exhibitors from 34 nations. Included among them will be market leaders such as 3D Systems, Additive Industries, Addup, Arburg, BigRep, Carbon, Desktop Metal, DMG Mori, Envisiontec, EOS, ExOne, Farsoon, Formlabs, GE, HP, Keyence, Markforged, Materialise, Matsuura, Prodways, Renishaw, Ricoh, Siemens, Sisma, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Trumpf, Voxeljet, XJet and many more companies from around the world. At around 55 percent, the proportion of international exhibitors reflects Formnext's global significance. The biggest exhibitor nations after Germany are China, USA, France, Italy, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.

For more information or to request demos or on-site interviews, please contact Julia Wakefield at Rubenstein Public Relations at (212) 805-3021.

About Materialise

Materialise (MTLS) incorporates nearly 3 decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Formnext 2019

Formnext 2019 is a leading global trade fair dedicated to additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, held in Frankfurt from November 19-22, 2019. Spanning over 600 exhibitors and over 25,000 attendees, Formnext showcases the complex, multifaceted world of additive manufacturing across the entire range of materials used, from polymers to metals and other materials, as well as every process step in state-of-the-art industrial production right up to series production. For more information, please visit the Formnext website at www.formnext.com.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

