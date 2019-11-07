DoD Investing Heavily in Technology Companies to Spur Growth of Artificial Intelligence

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key growth investment area for DoD, with nearly $1 billion allocated for 2020, according to Breaking Defence.com. It pointed out that the Pentagon is figuring ways to harness AI for advantages as far flung as battlespace autonomy, intelligence analysis, record tracking, predictive maintenance and military medicine. AI is a key growth investment area for DoD, with nearly $1 billion allocated in the 2020 budget. The Defense Department's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) will see its budget double to over $208 million, with significant increases likely in 2021 and beyond. JAIC seeks to coordinate all military service and defense agency artificial intelligence activity over a $15 million benchmark. The military is currently seeking to integrate AI into weapon systems development, augment human operators with AI-driven robotic maneuver on the battlefield and enhance the precision of military fires. The White House Fiscal Year 2020 Federal Budget stated: "The rapid advancement and proliferation of new technologies is changing the character of war… To prevent the erosion of the U.S. competitive military advantage, DOD is investing in new technologies to compete, deter, and if necessary, fight and win the wars of the future." Active companies in the markets this week include Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

An article in Engineering.com said: "DoD's investment in AI is crucial to its continuing military advantage, ensuring the U.S. military does not lag behind rival world powers. It said that the: "U.S. military and intelligence departments are already serviced by, if not the best, then certainly the biggest tech companies in the game." It listed some of the deals with the biggest civilian companies: "Microsoft has been working with the U.S. Army for 30 years. In 2016, it won a major $927 million information technology and consulting contract from the DoD and followed it up with a deal to provide Azure Cloud services to the major U.S. intelligence agencies in 2018. This January, Microsoft was also awarded a $1.76 billion for IT consulting and support services to branches of the DoD.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) NEWS: Hawkeye, a next-generation imaging technology company, recently announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Defense (DOD).

The CRADA agreement marks a pivotal milestone for Hawkeye to work collaboratively with the DOD within their various departments to streamline process and further build upon their technology capabilities. Hawkeye will work exclusively to provide technologies and systems that meet DOD capability gaps.

Hawkeye Systems is tasked with developing innovative technologies, materials, components, material combinations, software, modeling, simulations and systems for various DOD applications. The goal is to provide an enhanced operational capability to DOD assets through the development of novel solutions and technologies. Through the interaction and cooperation authorized by this CRADA, the DOD and Hawkeye Systems will develop technologies tailored for Department of Defense needs.

"The CRADA is a true testament to the work and capabilities of our core technology and systems, and we're excited to be collaborating with the DOD," said Corby Marshall, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hawkeye Systems. "At Hawkeye, we have the ability to create sustaining products that will not only help improve DOD operations, but also can make a difference for the different components of the DOD that benefit from our unique technologies."

Hawkeye Systems will also add U.S. Navy Consultant, Shawn Petre, as a principal consultant focusing on all issues related to the Department of Defense. Mr. Petre has served in the U.S. Navy and will bring over 22 years of experience as a Naval Aviator.

"Hawkeye's cutting-edge technology has received high praise from the U.S. military, which is extremely encouraging. The military needs their technology capabilities to assist military operations regarding ground and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance," said Shawn Petre. "Having worked with the best teams in the Department of Defense, I understand the current needs that exist for Hawkeye's technology and the gaps we can fill. I look forward to securing more contracts and opportunities for our company."Read this full press release here



