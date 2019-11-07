Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTC Pink: SFRX) ("the Company"), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. President of Probability and Statistics Inc., Don Beavers, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that Probability and Statistics Inc. handles all of the scientific research and development for Seafarer Exploration Corp. "Are you involved in the new SeaSearcher device?" asked Jolly. Beavers explained that Probability and Statistics is a math and science company focused primarily in the aerospace field. "We really enjoy working with Seafarer because it is fun, exciting, and different," said Beavers, adding that Probability and Statistics has been working with the Company for about two years. "We're a significant shareholder," he added.

Beavers then expanded on the technology of the exploration industry, noting that the majority of the industry uses outdated technology and utilizes manual practices. "We sat down with Seafarer Exploration and set a path forward for doing some research to improve their methods and technology. Our goal was simply to give them the biggest advantage out there," said Beavers.

Jolly then asked what differentiates the Company's new technology from its previous exploration methods. Beavers explained that the Company's former technology was effective to an extent, however cannot compare to their SeaSearcher device. "One of the arrays of services that the SeaSearcher offers is that it can see under the sea floor," said Beavers, adding that the technology displays objects under the ocean floor in 3D. "It's an amazing advantage," he added. "There are other sensors on there that will interrogate the metal and give you a pretty good idea of what is actually down there," said Beavers. "This is an absolute game changer. This puts Seafarer Exploration ahead of their competitors and we're very pleased."

Beavers then expanded on the Company's most recent project off the coast of Florida. "This is an all or nothing business," said Beavers, adding that the initial results of the project look promising.

The conversation then turned to the Company's blockchain projects. Beavers shared that the Company initially became involved with blockchain technology to keep track of the data from their exploration projects. However, Seafarer Exploration eventually began a subsidiary called Blockchain LogisTech LLC, which has further diversified their portfolio. "We're very close on securing a couple of state contracts," said Beavers. "The technology is just now starting to grow, but this has worked very well," he added. Beavers further explained that the blockchain division of the Company has allowed for improved cash flow and represents significant revenue potential.

To close the interview, Beavers shared that the Company is significantly undervalued, especially considering the potential of their current exploration projects and advanced technology. "I believe they are going to hit, and I think they are going to hit big."

