

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended November 2nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims slid to 211,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 219,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 215,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up 215,250, an increase of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 215,000.



