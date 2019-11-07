Former Cognizant President Rajeev Mehta Joins Qualitest Board of Directors to Support Explosive Growth

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest , the world's largest independent quality assurance and engineering company, announced today that Rajeev Mehta is joining its Board of Directors.

Mehta brings over 20 years of experience in business development and leadership to Qualitest and will be an important catalyst to the company's growth in 2020 and beyond. He will spend the next three months visiting a selection of Qualitest's global offices in London, the United States and India to get a nuanced understanding of the company practices and needs of each location.

Most recently, he served as President of Cognizant, one of the world's leading professional services companies. He joined the company when it was a small regional firm and was an integral part of the leadership team that took it to more than $16 billion in revenue. During his tenure at Cognizant, he held a variety of leadership roles, including Group Chief Executive Officer, IT Services, and Group Chief Executive, Industries and Markets, among others.

"Rajeev is a pioneer and innovator in global IT solutions and consulting who helped lead one of the greatest global growth stories of all time," said Norm Merritt, CEO of Qualitest. "We believe his strong experience, especially in building a professional services firm across regions and multiple industries, will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow rapidly around the world."

"It's an honor to be part of Qualitest's journey as the company continues to innovate and expand," said Rajeev Mehta. "AI, automation, agile and DevOps, RPA, and the ongoing migration to the cloud are creating unprecedented demand for strategic quality engineering and Qualitest is best positioned to serve this growth market."



Mehta was born in Chandigarh, India and moved to the US when he was five. He currently serves as an advisor to several private equity firms, including Bridgepoint, as well as a board member to Andela. He has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

