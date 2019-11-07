Royal Philips: Philips and Sunrise Senior Living introduce next generation senior care technology for residents at Welltower's flagship Manhattan community

November 7, 2019

Sunrise chooses Philips' resident safety cloud-based platform to power Welltower's new, first of its kind assisted living and memory care community for Manhattan seniors

Philips wearable devices with real-time resident locating and alert system technology provide actionable insights to help support senior health and wellness

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and New York, New York - Royal Philips to bring state-of-the-art technology to benefit seniors and their families at Welltower's flagship senior living community in New York City. Sunrise at East 56th is Manhattan's first of its kind assisted living and memory care community, serving as a premier technology showcase for seniors, helping to achieve wellness goals as well as supporting patients with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease and related forms of memory loss.

As one of Welltower's premier operating partners, Sunrise is a leading senior living provider with more than 325 communities throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K., and total unit capacity of approximately 29,300. The new community will leverage Philips Cares for Senior Living to transform care delivery through innovative technology including real-time resident locating, alerts and communications when assistance is needed, as well as wellness tracking. This alliance will enhance the experience of Sunrise at East 56th's residents to positively impact staff efficiency, and provide residents' families with deeper connections to their loved one through digital technology.

Empowering Manhattan's seniors and caregivers with connected digital technology

Seniors are increasingly opting to spend their retirement years in urban environments, with NYC's population of residents ages 60 and older projected to grow by 22 percent to 1.86 million by 2040 [1]. Those who live in the city can benefit from proximity to family members, public transportation, and elite healthcare providers - all of which can minimize social isolation. Beyond being in a convenient location, senior living operators need to modernize their infrastructure and leverage technology solutions to enhance their operational performance while keeping pace with a growing senior population that needs support at each stage of the aging journey.

"At Philips, we're committed to easing the senior's aging journey and the caregiver experience through digital innovation. Philips' next generation resident safety system allows senior living facilities to stay ahead of the curve, to ensure both resident and staff satisfaction, and support population health management through connected solutions," said Derek Ross, Business Leader of Population Health Management at Philips. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Sunrise and our partnership with Welltower to help them serve the needs of Manhattan's aging population and their families and look forward to further opportunities within the Sunrise portfolio of senior living communities."

The Philips Cares for Senior Living resident safety system will give the staff at Sunrise at East 56th enhanced visibility into the wellbeing of residents. The system combines wearable devices with cloud-based capabilities including real-time resident locating with personalized boundaries, alerts when assistance is needed, mobile-enabled communications, and wellness tracking. Advanced analytics provide actionable insights into resident activity, including comprehensive incident and trend reports, with real-time alerts delivered to mobile and desktop devices.

"Sunrise at East 56th is a one-of-a-kind urban community, designed and operated to enhance its residents' lives and health. The Welltower platform continues to be a leader in integrating leading technology, payor and operating partners to provide the highest quality residential sites of care for our aging population," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO of Welltower. "We are proud to collaborate with innovative health technology leaders like Philips who share our vision in the qualitative strides that cutting-edge elder technology can add to the well-being of an aging population."

Enhancing the future of senior care through adaptable innovation

Sunrise at East 56th is designed for seniors looking for the very best in care and wellness in the Manhattan neighborhood they call home. The community will provide personalized assisted living as well as a secure, engaging environment for seniors with memory loss, including Alzheimer's disease. The project was conceived and financed by Welltower and developed by Texas-based Hines. The 130,000 square-foot Sunrise at East 56th community is expected to open in the summer of 2020, with approximately 150 units over 17 floors.

"At Sunrise, we're committed to enhancing our residents' quality of life and seeking opportunities to innovate. We believe our senior living communities should be as unique and savvy as the residents we serve," said Chris Winkle, CEO of Sunrise. "By teaming with Philips, we will provide our seniors, particularly those with cognitive and memory impairments, an individualized wellness experience that advances their safety and happiness, and helps provide added piece of mind for their caregivers. We look forward to continued collaboration to explore future technologies to support residents and their wellness."

Adaptable and designed to be enhanced as technology evolves, Philips' resident safety platform helps position Sunrise for long-term success in the market. Philips Cares for Senior Living is part of the Philips Cares solution family, which together empower at-risk seniors and their professional and family caregivers across independent living and senior living communities to help make sure the right care is being provided at the right time.

