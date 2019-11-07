Arcimoto, Inc.: Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2019 / Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ:FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ - affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Management will host an investor webcast at 5:30 a.m. PST (8:30 a.m. EST) on November 14, 2019, to discuss Arcimoto's third quarter 2019 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Third Quarter 2019 Investor Webcast

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 5:30 a.m. PST (8:30 a.m. EST)

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bN39fUQKQtuninisiTphBQ

Please log in 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

FUV@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

