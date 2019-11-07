Technavio has been monitoring the global neonatal hearing screening devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 15.65 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (Desktop and compact devices, and Handheld devices), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hearing disorders in newborns. In addition, technological advancements in neonatal screening devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the neonatal hearing screening devices market further.

Hearing loss is one of the most common congenital issues in newborns, which can affect an infant's ability to develop speech and learn a language. This can be caused by hereditary hearing disorders or factors such as complications after birth and maternal infections during pregnancy. The increase in hearing impairment birth defects is driving the need for neonatal hearing screening devices for identifying hearing loss or hearing impairment at an early stage.

Major Five Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Companies:

Demant AS

Demant AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the businesses under various business segments such as Hearing devices, Hearing implants, and Diagnostic instruments. The company offers ERO•SCAN, easyScreen, and Novus to end-users such as hospitals, hearing clinics, and diagnostic centers.

ECHODIA

ECHODIA is headquartered in France and offers products through the following segments: Newborn screening, ENT diagnosis, Health at work, and Audiometry tympanometry. The company offers Babyscreen to end-users such as hospitals, hearing clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the following product segments, namely Patient support systems, Front line care, and Surgical solutions. The company offers 39500 series OAE hearing screener to end-users such as hospitals, hearing clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Intelligent Hearing Systems

Intelligent Hearing Systems is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following segments: Infant hearing screening, Evoked potentials, Otoacoustic emissions, Audiometry, Speech, Teaching tools, R&D tools, and Consumables. The company offers SmartScreener-Plus 2 to end-users such as hospitals, hearing clinics, and diagnostic centers.

M.R.S. Srl

M.R.S. Srl is headquartered in Italy and offers services through the following product segments: Audiometers, Middle ear analyzers, Combined audio tymp, and OAE screener. The company offers r14o to end-users such as hospitals, hearing clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Desktop and compact devices

Handheld devices

Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

