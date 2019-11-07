

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) said its supervisory Board has approved to establish Medgate Deutschland GmbH, a joint company with the telemedicine provider Medgate. RHOEN-KLINIKUM will hold a majority stake of 51 percent of the shares of the new company.



In future, Medgate Deutschland will provide patients with advice and treatment within the German regulatory framework for both urgent and/or general medical questions via telephone, video, internet and a smartphone app in an initial expansion stage. Services will initially be directed towards private health insurance companies and self-payers.



