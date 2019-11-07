Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
(Bald kein) Geheimnis (mehr)!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 704230 ISIN: DE0007042301 Ticker-Symbol: RHK 
Xetra
07.11.19
16:59 Uhr
18,040 Euro
+0,020
+0,11 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,160
18,220
17:16
18,140
18,200
17:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG18,040+0,11 %